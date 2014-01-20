Benevolent Burrito Boyz

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A group of local teenagers have taken community service to whole new level and gained national recognition for their amazing work.

In the dawning hours of a Sunday morning, the Burrito Boyz are busy on the assembly line. Over the next hour and a half, they will roll up 600 hearty egg, cheese and potato burritos, just like they have for the past 168 Sundays.

"It started a little over three and a half years ago. My son and his buddy gave their Christmas lists. They were 12 years old at the time. And they were asking for incredible things," said Mike Johnson.

In order to get the boys more grounded and to understand what was really important, the Johnson family made 56 burritos in their kitchen and distributed them to the homeless.

Soon, the original two Burrito Boyz, grew to seven and then, came the burrito babes and now their volunteers have surpassed to 30. The burritos are now cooked and wrapped at a pizza place on Murphy Canyon Road. To date, they have served the homeless over 52,000.

"We didn't think it was going to get this big, we just started this from our kitchen just us two and my dad and mom. And now, its a nonprofit organization with a lot of volunteers," said Luke Johnson.

Over the years, there has been recognition from the president and as well as the city council. But original burrito boy, Luke, will tell you that's not why they do it.

"It's more than a job. It's more than just going down and handing them food. It's showing them that we respect them and have dignity for them," he said.

The first stop at 16th and Market, where folks have lined up for over an hour.

"I want you all to make eye contact and learn someone's name and make them know that you love them and care for them," Luke said.

The Burrito Boyz and babes also hand out water, toiletries, books for the kids, as well as pet food.

Then it's over to 13th and K, where another hungry and appreciative crowd awaits.

"They always say thank you. God bless you. They always shake our hands," said

We can all take something Burrito Boyz that doesn't come wrapped in a tortilla. Namely, the recognition that we all part of community, where service is it's own highest reward.