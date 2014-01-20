Pedestrian, 89, dies in suspected DUI crash

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - A traffic accident on a South Bay street left an 89-year-old pedestrian dead Monday and a parolee jailed on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

The victim was walking on a sidewalk in the 500 block of East Eighth Street in National City when an eastbound 2002 Infinity sedan veered off the roadway and struck him shortly before 9 a.m., according to police. The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene.

Officers found the car parked about 100 yards away and contacted the driver, 57-year old Kevin Earl Moore of San Diego, Sgt. Mike Harlan said.

Moore was cooperative and voluntarily submitted to a blood screening to test his sobriety. He was then arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail, where he was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was believed to be under the influence of some type of narcotic at the time of the accident, according to Harlan.