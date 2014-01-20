Selinda is still waiting to find a forever home

She's an 11-year-old girl who has suffered far too many disappointments in her short life. And right now, Selinda is in an emergency children's shelter and in urgent need of a forever home.

The 12-year-old girl you're about to meet, has a smile that lights up the room. We first introduced you to Selinda one year ago and though she's in a more stable place right now, she is still waiting to find a forever home.

Selinda has been in foster care since she was four-years-old. When we first met her last year, she was living in an emergency children's shelter.

Selinda, whose name means heaven, told me she asks God each night to find her a good home.

Shortly after our story aired, Selinda moved in with extended family, but though they love her, they can't provide care for her long-term. So one year later, Selinda continues to wait for a forever family. She says that she wants a loving family with a single mom and a dog. She's love to go shopping with her future mom, as well as cook together.

Selinda deserves a parent to root for her and help her succeed.

Selinda can't explain why she thinks a single mom would be best - it's just what she envisions. A close mother-daughter bond that she has never had. She says that it would be nice to know there is someone to support her.

Selinda has moved several times in the last few years – at least four to five times. And each moves leaves a little hole in this 12-year-old's heart.

"I feel bad, sad because I have friends that I'm leaving and teachers," Selinda noted.

Being moved from school to school, has also taken a toll on this 7th grader's ability to catch up in class. She says a mom could help her do better.

"I would like a mom that would sit down, help me, and understand me," Selinda explained.

And as she waits, Selinda is staying positive, and continues to hold out hope that her prayers will be answered:

"A permanent home, and a family would make me feel great."

If you are interested in adopting, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

We would also like to thank Boomers San Diego for hosting a fun day at the park for the Adopt 8 children.