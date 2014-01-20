Observing MLK Day with community service projects - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Observing MLK Day with community service projects

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Here at home -- San Diegans are giving back by doing their part.

Monday, hundreds of people are grabbing the gloves and shovels to plant trees along the new Walker Preserve Trail.

In this video report, CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely is in Santee where the digging has already begun.

 

