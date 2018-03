SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The best golfers in the world are in San Diego this week for the Farmers Insurance Open.

Monday is the first of two Pro-Ams, which are part of several local charity fundraisers this week.

Gates open to the public for Wednesday's Pro-Am.

Among the pros scheduled to compete are Tiger Woods, who won his seventh Farmers Insurance Open last year, as well as Phil Mickelson, who has won the tournament three times.

The Farmers Insurance Open starts Thursday.