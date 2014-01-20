Car crash causes fire at East County storage facility

The above two viewer-submitted photos show the second-alarm fire at a storage unit at Pepper Drive and Graves Avenue. The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2014. Courtesy: Tammy.

This is a video screen image from Chopper 8 footage shot of a storage unit fire Monday, January 20, 2014 near Santee.

BOSTONIA (CNS/CBS 8) - A car crashed off a street near Gillespie Field airport Monday afternoon and plowed into a self-storage business, erupting in flames and setting the building ablaze.

The traffic accident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Graves Avenue in the unincorporated Bostonia area near Santee, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Nicki Nevarez witnessed the accident.

"All i saw was a car spin out and hit the wall and there was an electrical box next to it," she said.

Nevarez called 911 and watched the car fire spread to the storage facility.

"It was really surreal because you would think that in a movie, one car blows up, all the cars blow up, so I was like do I get in my car, do I just leave?" Nevarez said.

According to the Santee Fire Department, the driver told authorities he lost control of his car due to problems with the clutch. The crash sparked a two-alarm electrical fire that took a fire crew several hours to contain.

The fire destroyed the vehicle and at least three storage units. An estimate of damages was not known.

No injuries were reported.

Power was cut to some surrounding homes during repairs. SDG&E crews did not say when the power would be restored.

