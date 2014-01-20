Crews extinguish small brush fire in Poway - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews extinguish small brush fire in Poway

Posted: Updated:

POWAY (CBS 8) - Fire crews extinguished a small brush fire that came close to homes in Poway Monday afternoon.

The fire burned about three-fourths of an acre near Midland Road and Twin Peaks Road. Firefighters appeared to have the blaze under control by mid-afternoon.

No injuries or structural damage was reported.

The cause of the fire was not known.

 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.