Carroll says Sherman sorry rant overshadowed win

Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman celebrates with fans after after the NFL football NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2014, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 23-17 to advance to Super Bowl XLVIII. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle coach Pete Carroll says after speaking with Richard Sherman the fiery cornerback was apologetic that his rant against San Francisco's Michael Crabtree overshadowed the Seahawks reaching their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Carroll said the pair spoke Monday a day after Sherman deflected a pass intended for Crabtree and was intercepted by teammate Malcolm Smith in the closing seconds of Seattle's 23-17 win over the 49ers to win the NFC championship.

Sherman lit up social media after his shouting postgame interview with Fox reporter Erin Andrews then didn't back down from his comments toward Crabtree, later calling him "mediocre."

Carroll described his view of the conversation between the pair as a father speaking to his son. Carroll said Sherman is a very emotional player and that's what drives him, but he wanted to make sure Sherman presented himself in the best light.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.