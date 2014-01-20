San Diego County gasoline price falls for 12th consecutive day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County decreased Monday for the 12th consecutive day, dropping four-tenths of a cent to $3.624.

The average price has decreased 6.9 cents over the past 12 days, including three-tenths of a cent on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 3.8 cents less than one week ago, four-tenths of a cent lower than one month ago and 8.5 cents below what it was one year ago.

The dropping prices are the result of wholesale prices being near the lowest amount they reached in 2013 "on reports of large local fuel inventories," Marie Montgomery of the Automobile Club of Southern California told City News Service.