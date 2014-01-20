Firefighters make quick work of Santee fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Firefighters make quick work of Santee fire



SANTEE (CBS 8) - Firefighters quickly knocked down a small brush fire in Santee Monday.

It broke out in the 9100 block of Carlton Hills Road.

The cause of the fire was not known. There was no major damage reported.

