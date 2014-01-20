Classes resume after online threat closes four Escondido schools

Four Escondido charter schools canceled all classes today as a precaution in response to an online school-shooting threat apparently sent by a computer hacker trying to get an innocent student into trouble, authorities said.

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8/CNS) - Some parents are still on edge following an online threat that closed four Escondido charter schools last week, but many said they were pleased with how the threat was handled.



On Tuesday, students returned to find increased security at all four schools following a meeting Monday night held by school officials and police.



The threat made in an online chat room claimed a minor would "use a barrage of bullets" at the school and commit suicide. It turns out the minor -- who is not even a student at the school -- was a victim of identity theft and didn't write the threat. Investigators are now closing in on finding the person who did.

"This is really about computer forensics and that can be fairly labor intensive, so that part will take some time," Lt. Neal Griffin said.

Though investigators soon traced the message to a student of another school, they determined that the youth was not the responsible party, but rather "a victim of a very malicious personal attack of identity theft," Griffin said last week.