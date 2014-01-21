Early morning SWAT standoff in Carlsbad ends

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - A SWAT standoff in North County ended with gunfire and a flash grenade early Tuesday morning.

Just after 1:00 a.m., SWAT officers used a flash grenade and entered a home on Corte Panorama.

The situation started when family members called police. A 31-year-old man reportedly took prescription drugs, drank alcohol and then told his mother and brother he wanted to have a violent confrontation with police.

After shooting out two security cameras, the suspect was finally taken into custody and then transported to a hospital for a mental evaluation.