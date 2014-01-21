Huge geyser in La Jolla following hydrant crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Huge geyser in La Jolla following hydrant crash

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - A vehicle slammed into a fire hydrant in La Jolla early Tuesday, causing a massive geyser that shot up about 50 feet into the air.

The crash at Soledad Avenue and Crespo Drive was reported about 12:20 a.m, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

The driver and possibly other occupants, of what witnesses described as a dark colored SUV, abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

