Huge geyser in La Jolla following hydrant crash

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - A vehicle slammed into a fire hydrant in La Jolla early Tuesday, causing a massive geyser that shot up about 50 feet into the air.

The crash at Soledad Avenue and Crespo Drive was reported about 12:20 a.m, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

The driver and possibly other occupants, of what witnesses described as a dark colored SUV, abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.