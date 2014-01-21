Biologists monitor pilot whales off SW Florida

A pilot whale is stranded in the News Pass area on Monday, Jan. 20, 2014, in Lee County, Fla. (AP Photo/The News-Press, Andrew West)

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two pilot whales have died and two were euthanized after they beached themselves in southwest Florida.

Kim Amendola of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Fisheries Service said the mammals were among a group of about four dozen whales that swam into shallow waters Sunday and Monday.

NOAA regional stranding coordinator Blair Mase said necropsies would be performed on the dead whales. She said the surviving whales were listless and emaciated.

In Lee County, a handful of the mammals were stranded near shore, while more than a dozen others were seen swimming nearby. Yet another dozen were spotted farther offshore.

Amendola said roughly two dozen other pilot whales were being monitored off Collier County.

