Traffic flowing after multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A five-vehicle crash brought traffic on northbound Interstate 5 to a standstill in Oceanside early Tuesday.

The crash on northbound I-5 south of Santa Margarita River was reported at 4:36 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. According to Chopper 8 live reports, a vehicle hit a Christmas tree that was in the middle of the lanes, which resulted in the multi-vehicle crash.

All northbound lanes were closed for about an hour while crews worked to clear debris from the roadway. At least one person was injured but the extent of the injury was unclear, CHP Officer Tommy Doerr said.