Venezuela's president blames soap operas for crime

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — President Nicolas Maduro has a
new villain as he campaigns to bring down Venezuela's spiraling crime:
TV soap operas. He accuses them of spreading "anti-values" to young
people by glamorizing violence, guns and drugs.
The criticism follows attacks last year by Maduro on violent video games and the Hollywood movie "Spider-Man."
On
Monday night, his vice president, Jorge Arreaza, met with broadcast and
pay TV operators to review the prime-time lineup, warning that they
could be in violation of a 2004 law mandating "socially responsible"
programming. The two sides will meet in a week with the aim of drafting
an agreement on meeting those obligations.
It's unclear whether
the government will take steps to restrict programming or impose harsher
rules on the soap operas known as telenovelas, which are hugely popular
across Latin America.
Analysts say arm-twisting is unlikely to
reduce Venezuela's high homicide rate, which the United Nations ranks as
the fifth worst globally, and they warn that Maduro's campaign could be
used as an excuse to further gag media criticism of the government.
"It's a smoke screen to distract attention away from the real causes" of violence and crime, said Roberto Briceno Leon of the Venezuelan Observatory of Violence, which estimates the country's murder rate has quadrupled in 15 years of socialist rule.
Pressure
on the government to crack down on crime heated up this month after
former Miss Venezuela Monica Spear and her ex-husband were shot to death
by robbers, with their 5-year-old daughter looking on.
The double slaying shocked even Venezuelans
hardened by rampant bloodshed and put the government on the defensive
on an issue that surveys say is the biggest concern among voters.
In
his state of the union speech last week, Maduro took aim at a popular
soap opera, "De todas maneras Rosa," produced by Venevision.
He
accused the nation's biggest broadcaster of profiting from violence by
celebrating the crimes of one of the melodrama's lead characters,
Andreina Vallejo, a psychopathic former beauty queen who fatally poisons
her own mother to hide the paternity of her son.
"Mama, everybody
in the world knows that the relationship between parents and their
children is completely accidental," a smiling Vallejo says as her mother
gasps for breath in her daughter's arms.
Alberto Barrera Tyszka,
the creator of several soap operas, said television only reflects the
alarming levels of violence present in society and is already tightly
regulated for content deemed unsuitable for minors. He said Maduro
should turn his attention to the root causes of crime instead.
"It's
ridiculous to blame the violence on what's seen for one or two hours a
night on television" said Barrera Tyszka, who also wrote a biography of
Maduro's predecessor and mentor, the late Hugo Chavez.
Briceno
Leon, whose group tracks Venezuela's violence, blamed the country's
bloodshed on the proliferation of illegal firearms, between 9 million
and 15 million by the government's count, as well as the lack of
punishment for those who commit crimes. He said the government has
neglected security, viewing it until recently as a concern mainly for
its political enemies among Venezuela's upper classes.
His group
estimates more the 24,000 people were slain last year in Venezuela,
pushing the homicide rate to 79 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The
government disputes those findings, but has blocked access to official
crime statistics in recent years. Officials say the rate last year was
39 per 100,000 people, a level that's still the highest in South America
and eight times the U.S. rate.
Reflecting high levels of
impunity, Venezuela's criminal justice system was ranked the lowest in
the world in a recently published study on the rule of law in 97
countries by the Washington-based World Justice Project.
Maduro
may see putting the blame on television as an effective political
strategy by focusing attention on the breakdown in societal and family
values, a broader problem that can entangle all politicians, regardless
of party affiliation, Briceno Leon said.
Barrera Tyszka, the soap
opera creator, said the president's campaign also reinforces government
control of the airwaves, providing it with another tool to bully
channels whose news coverage it frequently attacks as part of a
right-wing conspiracy to destabilize the nation. Media self-censorship
is already high after several years of the government imposing
multimillion-dollar fines and even taking channels off the air for
allegedly slanted coverage.
"There are almost no guns in Venezuelan telenovelas," he said. "There are a number of things that aren't shown for fear of being fined."
