Coronado Playhouse partners with Make-A-Wish San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Performers at the Coronado Playhouse partnered with Make-A-Wish San Diego to make a dream come true for an 18-year-old living with a congenital heart defect.

Gage (seen in the video above in the grey hat, white shirt, and suspenders) was named an honorary cast member and made a cameo appearance during Saturday (Jan. 18) night's performance of Chicago.