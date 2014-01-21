Coronado Playhouse partners with Make-A-Wish San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Coronado Playhouse partners with Make-A-Wish San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Performers at the Coronado Playhouse partnered with Make-A-Wish San Diego to make a dream come true for an 18-year-old living with a congenital heart defect.

Gage (seen in the video above in the grey hat, white shirt, and suspenders) was named an honorary cast member and made a cameo appearance during Saturday (Jan. 18) night's performance of Chicago.

