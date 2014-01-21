Pedestrian dies after being hit by train

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A train struck and killed a pedestrian at a Little Italy intersection Tuesday morning.

The southbound Amtrak Pacific Surfliner hit the 45-year-old man at about 10:15 a.m. at California and West Grape Streets, just southeast of Lindbergh Field.

The male victim, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene, SDPD Detective Gary Hassen said.

Officers blocked off traffic lanes at West Grape and West Hawthorn Streets and issued a congestion alert for the heavily traveled area. The advisory was canceled about an hour later.