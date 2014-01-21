Strong waves pound San Diego coast

ENCINITAS (CBS 8) - More people are heading to the beach because of the warm weather we've been having. It's definitely a surfer's paradise, but lifeguards are warning that only experts should try riding these waves.

The surf forecast is calling for 10- to 12-foot waves, with sets up to 15 feet.

"There was no waves all summer, and this is the biggest we've gotten. A lot of guys are real happy," one surfer told CBS News 8.

The big waves have brought big crowds to Swami's, the North County's most famous surf spot.

"There's definitely a lot of people out there. You just have to be careful when you take off," a surfer said.

Winter waves are expected to pound the coast through this weekend, and the hype tends to bring out the "weekend warriors," who may not be experienced enough to handle the big surf. In Ocean Beach, at least one surfer had to be assisted by lifeguards when he became overwhelmed.