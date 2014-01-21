Trash truck fire closes road in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities closed part of a Mira Mesa street for several hours Tuesday to deal with a smoky trash fire that erupted inside a garbage truck on its rounds.

Realizing that the load of refuse was burning, the driver of the sanitation vehicle drove to nearby Fire Station 44 on Black Mountain Road shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters initially attacked the blaze by spraying retardant foam onto the smoldering trash, but soon found that they couldn't extinguish it that way, SDFRD spokesman Maurice Luque said.

"It was really deep-seated in the truck," he said.

The personnel then dumped the garbage onto adjacent Maya Linda Road and began spraying down the roughly 30-foot-square pile of waste.

The mess was fully cleaned up and the street reopened by 1:45 p.m. No hazardous-materials problems resulted, according to Luque.

The cause of the trash fire -- a type of blaze encountered periodically by emergency crews -- was unknown.