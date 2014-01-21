Dolphins and whales spotted off San Diego coast - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dolphins and whales spotted off San Diego coast

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Big pods of dolphins and whales have been spotted off the coast of San Diego.

This is prime watching season for the mammals

In this CBS News 8 video report, Meterologist Shawn Styles is live on the open water, where many of these adventures begin.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.