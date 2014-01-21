East Coast storm causes cancellations, delayed flights out of Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Several flights between San Diego and destinations in the northeastern U.S. were canceled or delayed Tuesday because of the latest snowstorm to blanket the region, and the problems could persist Wednesday.

Five flights were canceled to Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Newark, N.J., said Rebecca Bloomfield of Lindbergh Field. The affected airlines were American, Jet Blue, United and US Airways.

Bloomfield said another 17 flights at Lindbergh Field were delayed by early afternoon.

What is being called winter storm Janus is expected to produce snow through Wednesday, which could result in more canceled or delayed flights. San Diego airport officials encourage travelers to call their airlines or check online flight status pages before going to Lindbergh Field.

The governors of Delaware and New Jersey declared emergencies due to the weather, and a National Hockey League game scheduled in Philadelphia tonight was postponed.

Federal workers in and around the nation's capital were told to stay home, while New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said city officials activated storm preparation systems.