"Heroes Reception" honors Carlsbad runners

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - About 10,000 runners and walkers hit the coast for Sunday's Tri-City Medical Center Carlsbad Marathon, with some special heroes among them.

Our Carlo Cecchetto hosted the "Heroes Reception" Friday at the Hilton Carlsbad to honor people who have overcome big hurdles to run, including Lindsay Shipp.

She has a rare form of cystic fibrosis, but a trial treatment paved the way for her to run the half-marathon.

"That really became my cause, just figuring out how to live a normal life. And so what I did, I got on a treadmill one day and said let's test these babies out, these lungs, see what they do," Lindsay said.