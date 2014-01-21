OB Pier closed during high tide

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Lifeguards ordered people off the pier Tuesday in Ocean Beach.

They closed the pier for a short time earlier Tuesday because of the high tide and high waves.

The pier reopened around 2:30 p.m. No damage was done.

In Mission Beach, the jetty was battered by waves Tuesday as well.

There were no surfers in the water near the jetty and very few people on the beach.