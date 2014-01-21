OB Pier closed during high tide - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

OB Pier closed during high tide

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Lifeguards ordered people off the pier Tuesday in Ocean Beach.

They closed the pier for a short time earlier Tuesday because of the high tide and high waves.

The pier reopened around 2:30 p.m. No damage was done.

In Mission Beach, the jetty was battered by waves Tuesday as well.

There were no surfers in the water near the jetty and very few people on the beach.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.