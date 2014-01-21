Car crashes into building, gas meter in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - A car veered off a North County street and plowed into a convenience store on Tuesday, destroying a gas meter and winding up halfway inside the building, a sheriff's official reported.

The accident in the 1500 block of East Vista Way occurred about 2:30 p.m., Lt. Jason Vickery said.

No injuries were reported, the lieutenant said.

The cause of the wreck was under investigation.