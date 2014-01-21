What's Going Around - January 21, 2014 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

What's Going Around - January 21, 2014

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Barbara-Lee Edwards, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - After weeks of a growing trend of influenza in San Diego County, the virus has all but taken over the local health front.

Barbara-Lee Edwards explains in this Health Alert video report.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.