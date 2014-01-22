Albertsons closing 11 stores in Southern California

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - About 150 people will soon be out of work and thousands of customers will have to find a new place to shop, as Albertsons closes two local stores.

One is located in Chula Vista and the other is in City Heights, where Albertsons is the only supermarket in the area.

CBS News 8's Angelique Lizarde files the above video report from City Heights, where leaders say the closure could hurt the community.