Police use taser to subdue armed suspect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Officers use a taser to subdue a violent suspect after an all-out brawl with police overnight.

Authorities pulled a woman over for driving without her back lights on in the Paradise Hills area.

She cooperated with officers, but her male passenger reportedly lied about his name and became combative.

Authorities say the fight escalated quickly.

"The guy was trying to get his hands loose and I believe there is no doubt that he would have gone for the weapon had he had the chance, but these guys fought him off and did a great job. They got him into custody safely," Lt. Paul Phillips with the San Diego Police Department.

Police used a taser to restrain the suspect and take him into custody.

As of this report, it is not known if the woman driving will face any charges.