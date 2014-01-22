Fire weather watch to be issued due to low humidity

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Very low humidity and strong gusty northeast-to-east winds will prompt the National Weather Service to issue a fire weather watch for the inland valleys and mountains of San Diego County Thursday, meteorologists said Wednesday.

"Surface high pressure moving into the Great Basin will bring areas of strong gusty northeast to east winds late Thursday night and Friday, especially through and below passes and canyons," according a NWS advisory. "These winds will combine with very low humidity to bring elevated fire weather conditions for the mountains and inland valleys."

The agency scheduled the fire weather watch from Thursday night to Friday night, saying sustained winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts of 35 to 45 mph were likely.

The daytime humidity on Thursday is expected to be around 8 to 15 percent, with poor overnight improvement, according to the weather service.