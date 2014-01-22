Homeland Security panel chief worried about Sochi

U.S. Congressman, Rep. Michael McCaul, Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, stands on a balcony of his hotel which overlooks the Olympic Park, in the Black Sea resort of Sochi Jan. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Nataliya Vasilyeva)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee says safety measures undertaken by the Russian government at the Sochi site of the Olympics are the "most impressive" in the history of the Games.

But Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul says he remains concerned about the possibility of an attack at the Games, which commence on Feb. 7.

McCaul tells CNN Wednesday he believes improvement is needed in intelligence-sharing between Russia and the United States. And he voices concern about the risk of a suicide bomber setting off an explosive device.

McCaul visited the site last week. He calls it "quite fortified" but says that "it only takes one suicide bomber to get in."

He says, "I would hope the president of Russia would allow us to come in and help."

