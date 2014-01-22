State of the State: Brown to lay out vision for a resurgent California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In just a few years, Gov. Jerry Brown has helped turn California's budget deficits into surpluses, persuaded Californians to raise taxes and quieted the complaints of many political opponents.
But as he delivers his latest State of the State address Wednesday, the Democratic governor will confront a number of new challenges.
With wildfire dangers growing and many communities running short of water, California's drought could drain some of the funding he had hoped to devote to paying down debts or setting aside in a rainy day fund.
Brown also is facing scrutiny for continuing to promote the $68 billion bullet train project and will be pushed by Democratic lawmakers who want to spend some of California's record tax revenue on their own projects.
