U. of Okla. president: Lockdown likely false alarm

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The president of the University of Oklahoma says a campus lockdown likely was the result of a false alarm.

President David Boren said what was reported as gunfire Wednesday could have been related to construction projects near the university's architecture building. He said it was likely that noises near Gould Hall could have been misinterpreted as gunshots.

University officials issued a notice late Wednesday morning that shots had been reported near the center of campus and that people should stay where they were. Within an hour, police issued an all-clear for most of the 30,000-student campus, which is about 20 miles south of Oklahoma City.

Boren said emergency texts were distributed within three minutes of the initial call coming in and that it appeared students and faculty responded appropriately.

