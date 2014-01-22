Rays obtain Forsythe, Boxberger from Padres

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired infielder Logan Forsythe, pitcher Brad Boxberger and three minor leaguers from the San Diego Padres in exchange for pitchers Alex Torres and Jesse Hahn.

Forsythe hit .214 in 75 games with the Padres last season. Boxberger split time between San Diego and Triple-A Tucson, appearing in 18 games and compiling a 2.86 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 22 innings.

Torres went 4-2 with a 1.71 ERA in 39 appearances with the Rays, raking third among AL relievers with a .159 opponents' batting average. Hahn went 2-1 with a 2.15 ERA in 19 starts at Class-A Charlotte last season.

The Rays also received pitchers Matt Andriese and Matt Lollis, as well as infielder Maxx Tissenbaum in the deal completed Wednesday.

