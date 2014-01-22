Suspect in custody after leading police on chase

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A parolee-at-large is in custody after leading police on a chase that ended in the Webster area.

It began at about 10 a.m. when police attempted to pull over a man for making an unsafe maneuver on SR-94 near Euclid Avenue.



The driver took off, running red lights and at times driving on the wrong side of the road. The suspect eventually hit a dead end in the 4900 block of Perkon Place, exited the vehicle and took off on foot. The 46-year-old man was apprehended a short time later.



Officers found what appeared to be drugs in the vehicle. They're also checking to see if that car was stolen.

