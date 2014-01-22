Crash victim identified as 19-year-old Vista man

A 19-year-old man apparently testing the performance limits of his car died early Tuesday in a fiery crash near Shadowridge Plaza shopping center.

VISTA (CBS 8) - The identity of a driver who died in a fiery crash in Vista last week has been released.

The medical examiner says Spencer Summers, 19, was the only person in a Chevy Camaro that hit a pole and electrical box and burst into flames on Sycamore Avenue.

His co-worker came upon the crash site, but it was too late. Summers died at the scene.

Investigators believe Summers was driving too fast when the crash happened.

