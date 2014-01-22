Crash victim identified as 19-year-old Vista man - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crash victim identified as 19-year-old Vista man

Posted: Updated:

VISTA (CBS 8) - The identity of a driver who died in a fiery crash in Vista last week has been released.

The medical examiner says Spencer Summers, 19, was the only person in a Chevy Camaro that hit a pole and electrical box and burst into flames on Sycamore Avenue.

His co-worker came upon the crash site, but it was too late. Summers died at the scene.

Investigators believe Summers was driving too fast when the crash happened.

 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.