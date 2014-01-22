Tiger Woods tees off at Torrey Pines - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tiger Woods tees off at Torrey Pines

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The biggest names in golf are in San Diego and Tiger Woods tee-off Wednesday morning in this week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

CBS News 8 caught Woods on camera this morning, shaking hands with people and hitting the green. Watch in the above video.

Along with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson is also at Torrey Pines competing in the Farmers Insurance Open.

This is the 62nd year a PGA Tour event has been held in San Diego, beginning with the San Diego Open in 1952. For 52 straight years, the Century Club of San Diego, a 501(c) 3 non-profit, has served as host-organization for the Tournament.

This year also marks the 47th time the event is being held at Torrey Pines Golf Course and the fifth year Farmers Insurance has served as the title sponsor of the Tournament. In November we announced the extension of our relationship with Farmers Insurance through 2019.

Farmers Insurance Open Quick Facts:

· January 20-26, 2014

· 156 world-class professionals

· 72 hole, stroke play competition

· Cut: low 70 players + ties after Friday

· South Course: 7,698 yards (Longest on the PGA TOUR)

· Purse: $6.1 million

· Champion: $1.098 million

· North Course: 7,045 yards

· 62-year history (1952-2014)

· Over $26 million generated for San Diego charities

CLICK HERE for general tickets >>

· Adult Any Day - $40 (pre-sale) - $45 (gate)

· Adult Weekly - $140

· Senior Any Day- $30

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • Fallen hopes: Zagitova, Kostner errors hand title to Osmond

    Fallen hopes: Zagitova, Kostner errors hand title to Osmond

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-03-24 03:48:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform during the pairs Ice dance short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Friday, March 23, 2018.(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform during the pairs Ice dance short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Friday, March 23, 2018.
    Olympic silver medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France skated with nary a wardrobe mishap to lead the short program at the World Figure Skating Championships on Friday. 
    Olympic silver medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France skated with nary a wardrobe mishap to lead the short program at the World Figure Skating Championships on Friday. 

  • Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

    Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:52:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died... 
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.