Tiger Woods tees off at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The biggest names in golf are in San Diego and Tiger Woods tee-off Wednesday morning in this week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

CBS News 8 caught Woods on camera this morning, shaking hands with people and hitting the green. Watch in the above video.

Along with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson is also at Torrey Pines competing in the Farmers Insurance Open.

This is the 62nd year a PGA Tour event has been held in San Diego, beginning with the San Diego Open in 1952. For 52 straight years, the Century Club of San Diego, a 501(c) 3 non-profit, has served as host-organization for the Tournament.

This year also marks the 47th time the event is being held at Torrey Pines Golf Course and the fifth year Farmers Insurance has served as the title sponsor of the Tournament. In November we announced the extension of our relationship with Farmers Insurance through 2019.

Farmers Insurance Open Quick Facts:

· January 20-26, 2014

· 156 world-class professionals

· 72 hole, stroke play competition

· Cut: low 70 players + ties after Friday

· South Course: 7,698 yards (Longest on the PGA TOUR)

· Purse: $6.1 million

· Champion: $1.098 million

· North Course: 7,045 yards

· 62-year history (1952-2014)

· Over $26 million generated for San Diego charities

· Adult Any Day - $40 (pre-sale) - $45 (gate)

· Adult Weekly - $140

· Senior Any Day- $30