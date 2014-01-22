Spring semester begins at SDSU

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego State University welcomed back nearly 32,000 students to campus for the spring semester Wednesday.

Students also got their first look at the 206,000-square-foot, $104 million Aztec Student Union building. The facility is twice the size of the old Aztec Center and includes a 300-seat theater and a brand new Arch Express recreation center. There are also a new restaurants like The Habit, Starbucks, Chipotle and Oggi's pizza, which are scheduled to open in March.

"This student union will be the center of campus life for decades to come," said SDSU President Elliot Hirshman, who made remarks along with Associated Students President Josh Morse at the building's Lee and Frank Goldberg Courtyard to welcome students back for the semester.

The center also features a new Aztec Lanes bowling alley, and several big screens throughout the building that will be perfect for basketball watching parties.

The students made it all happen. About five years ago, the students voted in a referendum to increase student fees to $94 dollars per student per semester. That increase starts now to pay for the project.

Wednesday was the soft opening of the new student union for the first day back to school. The official grand opening is scheduled for March 7.