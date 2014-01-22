What's happened to the geese at Lake Miramar?

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There's concern about the wellbeing of two of Lake Miramar's resident geese. The birds are a fixture at the lake, and now they are gone.

The geese at Lake Miramar have been noisy, yet nifty neighbors to the Scripps Ranch community for years.

"They're beautiful. They're so large and very interesting birds," Barbara Kovacevich said.

Yet Barbara and her children have noticed on some days there are fewer geese than they're used to seeing this time of year.

Back in March of last year, we introduced you to Denney Herr, who has been friends with Blanco the goose for 20 years. Recently she reached out to CBS News 8 to share what she was told about what's happened to Blanco's friends.

"Two were taken by someone that pulled in, in a grey car as soon as the gates opened," Herr said.

A Lake Miramar official confirmed her account, and so did a man who says he saw the grey vehicle within the past month. Neither would go on camera, but the witness said it was a newer model Nissan hatchback with two older men inside. By the time he realized what had happened to the geese, he says he lost track of the car.

"One person made a comment, 'They're just geese,' and I'm really unhappy about this whole thing, because these geese live here in peace," Herr said.

Visitors to Lake Miramar shared her outrage over the fate of those two white geese that were stolen.

"This is the place that they live. Why would anyone take geese? How did they get them in the first place? " visitor Joanne Knoll said.

Herr says the only way the geese went with the alleged abductors was with violence.

"They don't go willingly. They can be quite mean. So they must have tasered them to subdue them," Herr said.

Lake officials haven't commented on what security measures may change, but visitors just hope the suspected thieves are caught soon.

"They should be out here in the wild where they belong and where everyone can enjoy them," a visitor said.

Officials here are also concerned three Canada geese have been taken as well, but they have no witness reports of that.

As for what someone may do with the geese, the speculation is that they were either taken to a farm, or unfortunately, eaten.

