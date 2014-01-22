City set to launch new tourism marketing campaign

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego is about to get a starring role in a new nationwide media blitz.

On Wednesday, Interim Mayor Todd Gloria announced a marketing campaign aimed at promoting tourism in San Diego.

A 30-second television ad called "Happiness is Calling" is already airing and Gloria says that's just the beginning.

"This year, we're going to sell this city in every way possible. We're going to on TV. We're going to be online. We're going to be in print and special promotions," Gloria said.

Until recently, tourism funds had been frozen because of a 2012 feud between City Hall and the hotel-run Tourism Marketing District.

That is now over, and Gloria says funds are available to pay for the huge campaign.