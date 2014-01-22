A wonderful, a wonderful

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - Stop in at the Lawrence Welk Resort in Escondido, and the images of the "champagne music" man are everywhere. The show has continuously aired in syndication and the fans still flock to give adoration to the artifacts.

Adrienne Edwards has seen them all, because she's been there from the beginning, originally hired as a waitress when Welk first purchased the property back in June 1964.

"He said it was his little bit of heaven on earth and he wanted it as a place for his family, musical family and future families to come, and that's what it has evolved into," Adrienne said.

Today it has evolved into a 450-acre, 4-star family friendly resort with three distinct time share neighborhoods and an 18-hole executive golf course, a theatre and a restaurant, all thanks in no small part to the bandleader himself promoting it on the shows he shot there.

"When Lawrence Welk bought the property back in 1964, I think a few people thought he was a little crazy, because this was very, very remote," grandson Jon Fredricks said.

As Fredricks explains, Lawrence Welk believed in Escondido and enjoyed sharing it with fans who came to sample the resort's lifestyle.

"Loved people, love entertaining. Even into his old age, he would pick up the accordion in our restaurant and go around the tables entertaining people, because that's what he wanted to do," he said. "He clearly had a vision and I think he would be ecstatic today to see the happy families."

This resort has a bubbly past, and a bright future.