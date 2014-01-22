Body in trunk re-classified as "suspicious death"

The investigation of a double-fatal shooting and missing person in San Diego moved to Riverside with the discovery of the body of a 24-year-old in the trunk of a car, police said Saturday.

A forensic pathologist spoke to CBS News 8 on evidence investigators need from the body found in a missing persons car.

RIVERSIDE (CBS 8) - The case of a body found in the trunk of a car linked to a deadly double shooting at a Mission Valley mall has been re-classified as a suspicious death.

The Riverside County coroner had previously said the unidentified male body discovered Friday in Riverside was the victim of a homicide.

It had also said the victim was 24 years old. It's web site has since been updated saying the victim's age is "unknown."

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

The car belongs to 24-year-old Gianni Belvedere, who has been missing since his brother and fiancee were shot and killed on Christmas Eve.