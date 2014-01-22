CBS News 8 viewer shares amazing iPhone photo

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - With so many people carrying state-of-the-art smart phones with cameras, anyone is able to take a great picture at any time. One CBS News 8 viewer captured an incredible image of her dogs, appropriately enough at Dog Beach.

In this video report, Abbie Alford has more on this simple, yet spectacular snapshot.

Do you have a photo of your dog friends you'd like to share with us? Email us at yourphotos@kfmb.com.

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10152144899812552&set=a.10150288027222552.354735.75261502551&type=1&stream_ref=10