Disney performers host Scottish games for kids

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - No ice, but it was still quite a show.

Performers with Disney on Ice took off their skates Wednesday and took part in some special contests.

The show hosted Scottish highland games for students aged five to 12. The event was inspired by the character Merida from the Disney movie "Brave".

The kids got to try archery, dance a Scottish jig, hear bagpipes and play miniature golf.

"I love playing with them today, how they react to seeing Merida soon because we're going to have a special appearance by her. I love it. I love doing things for children and it's great," Disney chorus skater Tina Tilley said.

The Disney on Ice show called "Rockin' Ever After" opens a five-night run Wednesday night at Valley View Casino Center.