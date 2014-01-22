Crews quickly extinguish garage fire in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A non-injury blaze caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to an attached residential garage in Oceanside Wednesday.

Flames began spreading through the structure in the 4200 block of Marvin Street for unknown reasons about 2 p.m., according to city fire department officials.

Crews had the blaze under control within 15 minutes, Battalion Chief Felipe Rodriguez said.

The cause of the fire, which appeared to have started near a water heater, was under investigation, he said.