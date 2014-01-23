Farmers Insurance Open tees off Thursday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Farmers Insurance Open tees off Thursday

Posted: Updated:
Tiger woods arrives at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open. The tournament kicked off Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014. (Photo courtesy: @AliciaCBS8) Tiger woods arrives at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open. The tournament kicked off Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014. (Photo courtesy: @AliciaCBS8)

LA JOLLA (CNS) - The current and the possible future of golf will take the course together as the Farmers Insurance Open begins Thursday morning at Torrey Pines.

The first round of the tournament will pair Tiger Woods, the seven-time winner of the event and the dominant golfer of the era, with 20-year-old phenom Jordan Spieth, who won once last year and posted nine top 10 finishes. Jimmy Walker, who won the Sony Open in Hawaii earlier this month, is also in the group.

The threesome is scheduled to tee off at the first hole of Torrey Pines South at 10:40 a.m.

In a conference call, CBS golf analyst Sir Nick Faldo said Woods is comfortable with San Diego's professional golf venue and will try to win for the eighth time.

"Sure, when he has a new youngster at Torrey, he wants to still show he's the master -- the master of all masters out there," Faldo said. "And if Jordan's playing really nicely, he'll probably be inspired by that as well."

Faldo said the amazing thing about Spieth is how well the Texas native plays on courses he's never seen before.

Jim Nantz, the lead CBS golf announcer, said golf fans need a new American star, which they haven't had since Woods came along.

Spieth, who already has a second-place finish under his belt in 2014, still hasn't received the attention he deserves, according to Nantz.

"He's basically in contention every time he tees it up," Nantz said.

The Farmers Insurance field also includes San Diegan Phil Mickelson, 2011 champion Bubba Watson, and 2012 winner Brandt Snedeker.

Play begins at 9 a.m. today and Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Shuttles are available beginning at 6:30 a.m. today and 7 a.m. for the rest of the tournament at Westfield UTC. Tournament officials say enter the parking lot off Towne Center drive and follow the signs.

Parking will be available Saturday and Sunday at The Scripps Research Institute on N. Torrey Pines Road.

