Parolee pleads not guilty in DUI crash that killed pedestrian

A traffic accident on a South Bay street left an 89-year-old pedestrian dead Monday and a parolee jailed on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

A traffic accident on a South Bay street left an 89-year-old pedestrian dead Monday and a parolee jailed on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A 57-year-old parolee accused of driving under the influence of a narcotic when he fatally struck an 89-year-old pedestrian in National City pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs causing injury.

Kevin Earl Moore was ordered held on $500,000 bail in connection with Monday's fatality in the 500 block of East Eighth Street.

Deputy District Attorney Victor Ou alleged in a criminal complaint that Moore has been to prison four times.

Police said Moore struck and killed National City resident Tomas Mondares shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.

Mondares was walking on a sidewalk when an eastbound 2002 Infinity sedan veered off the roadway and hit him. He died at the scene.

Officers found the car parked about 100 yards away and contacted the driver, later identified as Moore, National City police Sgt. Mike Harlan said.

Moore was cooperative and voluntarily submitted to a blood screen sobriety test. He was then arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail.

The defendant is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 30 for a readiness conference and Feb. 5 for a preliminary hearing.