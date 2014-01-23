Foggy commute for San Diegans

Fog seen here in this photo taken outside of the CBS 8 studios in Kearny Mesa Thursday, January 23, 2014.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Dense fog blanketed the coastal areas and far western valleys of San Diego County early Thursday, leaving motorists with limited visibility.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for the coastal and valley areas until 9 a.m., saying visibility was a quarter-mile or less at times, affecting travel along Interstate 15 and 8, and highways 67, 94 and 125.

The far western valleys include Escondido, Poway, Santee, El Cajon and La Mesa.

"If driving, slow down and use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you," a NWS advisory said.

Flights in and out of Lindbergh Field could be affected this morning, the agency said.