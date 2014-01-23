Suspect arrested in Balboa Park attempted sex assault

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A parolee was behind bars Thursday for allegedly jumping a woman on a pedestrian trail in Balboa Park last week in a failed attempt to rape her.

Ameen Ibnali Bryant, 21, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon, according to San Diego police.

About 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 14, the victim was walking along a path south of Cabrillo Bridge when a man in dark-green cargo pants and a white T-shirt attacked her from behind and threw her to the ground, SDPD sex-crimes Lt. Chuck Kaye said.

The woman was able to fight off the assailant, who ran off when a married couple happened onto the scene.

Bryant was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape. He was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.