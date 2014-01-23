SD college student linked to threatening texts

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) - A San Diego County college student has been arrested on suspicion of sending texts threatening to kill several high school students following deadly shootings at a park last spring.
Oceanside Police Lt. Leonard Cosby said Wednesday that 18-year-old Samuel Ruiz faces charges including making criminal threats and cyber-bullying.
Authorities say the threatening texts started a day after a 13-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were fatally shot at Oceanside's Libby Lake Park in March 2012.
A number of high school students received texts from someone claiming to be "Bart Chang," telling them they would be killed if they did not stop talking about the Libby Lake shootings.
Cosby says Ruiz, a student at MiraCosta College, admitted to detectives that he was "Bart Chang" and had sent the threatening messages.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 28.
