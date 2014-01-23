Nady among Padres non-roster invitees

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Xavier Nady is one of three players with major
league experience who've been invited to spring training with San Diego
on minor league contracts.
Nady was a second-round draft pick of the Padres in 2000 and made his big league debut with San Diego that season.
He most recently played for San Francisco in 2012.
Right-hander
Blaine Boyer and infielder Alberto Gonzalez also have big league
experience. They signed as minor league free agents, as did Nady and
right-hander Anthony Carter.
Among the prospects invited are
outfielder Alex Dickerson, a native of suburban Poway who was acquired
from Pittsburgh, and catcher Austin Hedges.
