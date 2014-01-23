Nady among Padres non-roster invitees

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Xavier Nady is one of three players with major league experience who've been invited to spring training with San Diego on minor league contracts.

Nady was a second-round draft pick of the Padres in 2000 and made his big league debut with San Diego that season.

He most recently played for San Francisco in 2012.

Right-hander Blaine Boyer and infielder Alberto Gonzalez also have big league experience. They signed as minor league free agents, as did Nady and right-hander Anthony Carter.

Among the prospects invited are outfielder Alex Dickerson, a native of suburban Poway who was acquired from Pittsburgh, and catcher Austin Hedges.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press.